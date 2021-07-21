WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,518 ($19.83). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,514.50 ($19.79), with a volume of 375,389 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,688.52.

In other WH Smith news, insider Simon Emeny bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, with a total value of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

WH Smith Company Profile (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

