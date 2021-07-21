WHALE (WHALE) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.28 or 0.00019685 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $38.14 million and approximately $314,831.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00101938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00142062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,949.25 or 1.00182781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

