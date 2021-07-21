Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.000-$26.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ~$26.00 EPS.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $4.07 on Wednesday, reaching $217.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $143.27 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.