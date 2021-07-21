Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion-$22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.25. 1,250,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $143.27 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.50.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

