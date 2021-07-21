Wildcat Capital Management LLC Has $29.66 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 3.6% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Liberty Broadband worth $29,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

LBRDK traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.35. 3,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,645. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $130.49 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

