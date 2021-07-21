Wildcat Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.54 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,000. DoorDash accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.55. 59,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,075. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.73. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

In other DoorDash news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Also, major shareholder Christopher D. Payne sold 487,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $8,290,520.91. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,905,951 shares of company stock worth $1,286,552,383. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

