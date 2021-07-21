Wildcat Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,000. Snowflake accounts for about 1.2% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $34,530,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 41,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.14, for a total value of $10,165,856.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 785,524 shares of company stock worth $192,102,819. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.99. 69,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.08. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.