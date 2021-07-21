Wildcat Capital Management LLC Sells 167,221 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,265,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,221 shares during the period. Skillz comprises approximately 49.4% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned about 5.75% of Skillz worth $404,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 4,564.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKLZ traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $15.36. 179,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,248,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of -0.05. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.27.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

