William Blair Weighs in on Doximity, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Doximity in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Doximity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

