Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Trimmed by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 424,461 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up 1.3% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 2.70% of Williams-Sonoma worth $364,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $2,161,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $6,304,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.05.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.53. 2,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,319. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.52 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

