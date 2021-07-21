Wingstop (WING) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WING stock opened at $157.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 164.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.79. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

