Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.31

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 27472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 17.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 87.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 2.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

