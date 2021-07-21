Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.31

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 27472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 87.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 2.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
