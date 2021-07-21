WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Shares Up 2.1%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. 1,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

