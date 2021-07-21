WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.71

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.71 and last traded at $60.75, with a volume of 312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.48.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.