Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $239.48

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.48 ($3.13) and traded as high as GBX 242.50 ($3.17). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 241.50 ($3.16), with a volume of 1,426,281 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.48.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.