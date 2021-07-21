Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 475%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In related news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,477 shares of company stock valued at $986,437. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,726. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.