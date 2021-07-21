Woodcoin Price Hits $0.0452 on Top Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $362,807.61 and $77,190.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,758.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,944.17 or 0.06121670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.44 or 0.01336435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00366324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00132406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.24 or 0.00608467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00386583 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00287751 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.