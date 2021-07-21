Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Workday worth $79,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Workday by 8.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 849,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,052,000 after acquiring an additional 67,173 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 99.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 219.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 136.5% in the first quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 48,129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $230.83 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 318,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.27, for a total value of $75,009,251.94. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 785,031 shares of company stock valued at $181,177,270. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.