World Token (WORLD) Market Capitalization Hits $2.22 Million

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, World Token has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $17,194.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00107089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00145698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,029.90 or 1.00158401 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,643,210 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

