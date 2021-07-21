Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.17 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $31,675.57 or 0.99923103 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.17 billion and approximately $259.34 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00032051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000766 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009749 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,675 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

