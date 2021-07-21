Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Achieves Market Cap of $359,289.46

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $187.03 or 0.00584013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $359,289.46 and $1,696.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00104664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00144798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,089.62 or 1.00200450 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

