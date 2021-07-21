Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Reaches Market Cap of $94,180.39

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $94,180.39 and approximately $860.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $277.00 or 0.00869890 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.33 or 0.00817529 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

