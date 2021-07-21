WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$157.00 at CIBC

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WSPOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WSP Global in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.22.

WSPOF stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.52. 393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $121.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.57.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

