WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$157.00 by Analysts at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WSP. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian cut shares of WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.75.

Shares of TSE:WSP traded up C$2.36 on Wednesday, reaching C$147.63. 98,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$82.01 and a 1-year high of C$151.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$140.31.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.2761283 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

