XIO Achieves Market Cap of $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One XIO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000082 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

