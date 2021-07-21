Xion Finance Price Hits $0.0757 on Exchanges (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $307,749.81 and approximately $15,344.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00104418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00142221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,989.70 or 0.99841617 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,063,893 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

