XMax (XMX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One XMax coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. XMax has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $277,256.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMax has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (XMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,880,911,811 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

