XPO Logistics (XPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect XPO Logistics to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $153.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.96.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425,182 shares of company stock valued at $461,448,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.