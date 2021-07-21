XTRABYTES Achieves Market Cap of $683,021.27 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $683,021.27 and approximately $193.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00109834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00144987 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

