Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.53

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.53 and last traded at $122.53, with a volume of 312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.53.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,199 shares of company stock worth $5,387,492. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Xylem by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Xylem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 150,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

