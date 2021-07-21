Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $136,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $143,200.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $147,800.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $195,720.00.

Shares of YMAB stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 390,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.35. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

