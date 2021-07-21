Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

YRI has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.28.

TSE:YRI opened at C$5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.79.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

