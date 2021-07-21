Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given a $6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given a $6.50 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.76% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. 519,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,617,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 713.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.