Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Raised to C$8.25 at Raymond James

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$8.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on YRI. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price target on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.30.

Shares of TSE YRI traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.28. 1,119,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.79. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.20.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.3627325 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

