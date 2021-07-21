Yandex (YNDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Yandex has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, analysts expect Yandex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yandex stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yandex has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $74.32.

YNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

