Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Yellow Cake stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 260 ($3.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,019. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.80). The company has a market cap of £399.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.86.
About Yellow Cake
