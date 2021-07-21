Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 260 ($3.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,019. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.80). The company has a market cap of £399.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.86.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

