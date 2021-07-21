Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $689,074.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00109834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00144987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,714.53 or 0.99830320 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

