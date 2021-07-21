Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.24. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 334,245 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.36% of Yunhong CTI worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

