Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Aterian reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%.

ATER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Aterian from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of Aterian stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. 398,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 4.24. Aterian has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

