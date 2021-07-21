Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.10 Million

Analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report sales of $31.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $31.22 million. AXT reported sales of $22.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $126.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $133.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $129.77 million, with estimates ranging from $126.53 million to $133.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $419,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,550 shares of company stock worth $1,319,868. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AXT by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 51,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

AXT stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $401.85 million, a PE ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 2.27. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

