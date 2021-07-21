Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.67. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ducommun by 36.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ducommun by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DCO opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $638.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.61.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

