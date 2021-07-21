Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce sales of $1.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $760,000.00 and the highest is $2.31 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $8.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $10.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.12 million to $14.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired 97,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $270,781.35. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidia by 41.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth $1,345,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

LQDA stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

