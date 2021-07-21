Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report $297.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.20 million to $300.00 million. Masimo reported sales of $300.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $267.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Masimo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after buying an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Masimo by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 109,026 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,230 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Masimo by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.