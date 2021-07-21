Zacks: Analysts Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post $0.99 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OBNK shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $280,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OBNK traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $957.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

