Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $893.82 Million

Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $893.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $865.47 million and the highest is $922.18 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $410.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SWN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

SWN opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $20,860,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

