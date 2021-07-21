Zacks: Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.55 billion. The Williams Companies posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $9.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $10.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $10.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $182,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.