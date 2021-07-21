Zacks: Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CRO Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 2,832 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,071,656 shares of company stock worth $8,221,971. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

