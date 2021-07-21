Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report sales of $218.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.29 million. Albany International reported sales of $225.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $874.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $889.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $977.21 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $988.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIN. Truist Securities began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,381,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. Albany International has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $93.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

