Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.62. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

