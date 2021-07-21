Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.51 Million

Analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to post $112.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.64 million to $124.00 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $43.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 158.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $462.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.02 million to $474.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $601.72 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $643.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.44 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 186,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $8,198,504.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,489 shares of company stock worth $22,240,266. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

